Audiobus 3 promises better connectivity of your iOS music making apps

New features and an improved workflow are on the agenda

Audiobus has been at the forefront of iOS music making app integration for several years, and now it’s promising to take another step forward with version 3 of its eponymous routing software.

This heralds the arrival of a new MIDI routing system, which enables you to connect your MIDI-capable music making apps to each other and your MIDI hardware. Audiobus 3 also introduces the concept of the MIDI Filter app, and offers support for Apple’s AU standard.

Other enhancements include a built-in mixer, better preset management and an improved workflow that supports background launching of apps and split view/slide over support.

Audiobus 3 is available on the Apple App Store priced at £9.99/$9.99.

