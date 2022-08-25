Audio-Technica’s AT2020USB-X makes the popular USB microphone even better

Audio-Technica’s popular AT2020 cardoid condenser mic has been available in various iterations down the years, with the original XLR model being joined by USB versions later on. The latest of these, the AT2020USB-X, is a “reimagining” of the popular AT2020USB+, and adds such modern niceties as 24-bit/96kHz resolution and USB-C connectivity.

The increased maximum sample and bitrates are designed to deliver an “extremely clear and natural sound,” and there’s also a new soft-touch capacitive mute button on the mic’s body. This enables you to quickly and silently mute the audio, with a two-state indicator ring light letting you know whether the mic is ‘live’ or not.

The custom desk stand has been improved, too, and is said to be stable and secure, while the built-in headphone jack and mix control enable direct, latency-free monitoring. As mentioned, there’s a USB-C output; the supplied cable offers USB-C and A options via an included adapter, so you should have instant compatibility with the majority of devices.

Finally, we’re assured that the high-power internal headphone amp offers plenty of volume and clarity. As well as the desk stand, the AT2020USB-X also ships with a 3/8"-16 to 5/8"-27 threaded adapter, and it’s compatible with the optional AT8455 shock mount, which is available separately.

The AT2020USB-X is available now priced at $149. Find out more on the Audio-Technica (opens in new tab) website.