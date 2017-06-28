Audio Damage declares war on your audio with Kombinat Tri

Audio Damage’s summer barrage of releases has continued with Kombinat Tri, which is billed as a top-to-bottom rebuild of its Kombinat series.

There are three distortion engines, each of which has 13 different options, giving you plenty of flexibility. There’s a multiband mode for when you want to make subtle tweaks, and a series mode for “complete signal destruction”. After the distortion engines you’ve got a multimode filter and a single-control compressor.

Kombinat Tri costs £49, with owners of Kombinat and Kombinat Dva being offered it for a $10 upgrade. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. Find out more on the Audio Damage website.

