Audio Damage declares war on your audio with Kombinat Tri

An update for this box of distorted delights

Audio Damage’s summer barrage of releases has continued with Kombinat Tri, which is billed as a top-to-bottom rebuild of its Kombinat series.

There are three distortion engines, each of which has 13 different options, giving you plenty of flexibility. There’s a multiband mode for when you want to make subtle tweaks, and a series mode for “complete signal destruction”. After the distortion engines you’ve got a multimode filter and a single-control compressor.

Kombinat Tri costs £49, with owners of Kombinat and Kombinat Dva being offered it for a $10 upgrade. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. Find out more on the Audio Damage website.

Audio Damage Kombinat Tri

  • Crossover: Kombinat Tri features a DJ-style three-band isolator EQ for band-killing effects and extreme tone-carving on the front end. This leads to the three distortion engines, which can be run in crossover (multi) mode, or in series.
  • Multiple Distortion Types: Kombinat Tri has 13 different distortion and tone-shaping algorithms, and you can mix-and-match, with each of the three bands getting its own selector. From subtle tube-style clipping to the bizarre distorto-delay of the Nerd Rage algorithm, Kombinat Tri can cover all the bases without unnecessary complexity.
  • Feedback: If the algorithms weren't enough, Kombinat Tri has an internal feedback control, tied to an envelope follower. Results may vary, but are always hairy.
  • Filter: Kombinat Tri has 12 different filter topologies, from subtle 2-pole lowpass, through synth-style filters, to surgical notch. Several are self-resonant.
  • One-Kontrol Kompressor: A favourite feature of the original Kombinat and Kombinat Dva, the one-knob compressor, tuned for collapsing distorted signals to roadkill, remains in Kombinat Tri.
  • Mix Control: Kombinat Tri adds an oft-requested feature: a mix knob for better control over the signal path.
  • Presets: Kombinat Tri includes a selection of presets from Kombinat and Kombinat Dva, some all-new presets to take advantage of the new features, and a selection of Designer presets from Ken Flux Pierce and Don Gunn.
