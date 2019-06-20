Audified’s ToneSpot Drum Pro plugin is designed to fast-track you to the drum tone you’ve been looking for

Following the releases of its sound-sweetening ToneSpot plugins for stringed acoustic instruments and bass guitars, Audified has added a third product to the range that deals with acoustic, electric and synth drums and percussion.

The aptly-named ToneSpot Drum Pro promises to be a self-contained box of drum mixing tricks, and includes musically labelled controls so that you know which one you need to reach for at any given time.

What’s more, the processing under the hood is based on analysis of “thousands of world-class records,” the thinking being that this will help to ensure the professional, cohesive sound that you’re looking for.

ToneSpot Drum Pro is available now for the introductory price of $49 (regular price is $99) and runs in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac. You can also download a demo.

Find out more on the Audified website.