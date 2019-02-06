Audified’s ToneSpot plugin could be the missing ingredient in your bass guitar mix

You might have thought that bass guitar amp and effect sims would be enough to give you the low-end tone you’re looking for, but there’s a good chance that this won’t be the case. Riding to the rescue is Audified, which reckons that its ToneSpot plugin can sort you out.

Described as a Swiss Army Knife for tone hunters, this is said to be suitable for use in all kinds of genres, and is tailored specifically for post-processing bass. ToneSpot contains musically-labelled sections and controls, which should make it easier for you to dial-in the sound you’re seeking.

Could this be a one-stop bass processing solution? You can download a demo and find out for yourself, while the full version is currently on sale at $49 (regular price is $99). ToneSpot is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and you can find out more on the Audified website.