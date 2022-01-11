Meet Linda IronVerb, the steely new reverb plugin with a metal heart

It might sound like the name of someone who’s competing in a ‘World’s Strongest’ contest - or perhaps a particularly hardline member of the grammar police - but Audified’s Linda IronVerb is actually a “classic” algorithmic reverb plugin with a twist.

Developed in collaboration with musician, programmer and mixing/mastering engineer Martin Linda (hence the name), IronVerb enables you to choose from six different modes, each of which gives you a different reverb flavour. These go by the names of Flutter, Plate, Slapback, Dense, Steel and Steel2.

Where IronVerb differs from its algorithmic competitors is with the Ironize feature. This enables you to add glossy, iron-like metallic character to the sound, with the dedicated control adjusting the amount of Ironize modulation.

Other features include predelay, feedback and damping controls, and a modulation section that enables you to mix in some vibrato and chorus. You can adjust the size and width of your reverb, and a high-pass filter is on hand to get rid of unwanted reverb on lower frequencies.

Linda IronVerb runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and is available now for the introductory price of $49 (the regular price will be $99). There’s also a demo, so you can try it for free.