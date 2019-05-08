Audient’s Nero monitor controller is designed to sit at the heart of your desktop studio

Audient has been making a name for itself in the affordable audio interface market recently, but for its next trick, it’s releasing a desktop monitor controller known as Nero.

Offering multiple I/O options, console- style monitor control, an assignable sub output, Precision Matched Attenuation Technology and more, this is designed to sit “at the core of the desktop studio”.

Nero can serve as the centrepiece of your monitoring setup. There are two line-level inputs, a dedicated cue mix input, one aux input (RCA or mini-jack) and both optical and coaxial SPDIF inputs. These can be fed to three stereo speaker outputs (with the ability to set and match volumes), one assignable sub output, and four headphone outputs.

The Precision Matched Attentuation Technology is designed to ensure that the volume of the left and right channels of your stereo signal is perfectly matched, giving you more confidence when mixing. Monitor controls include dedicated talkback, cut and dim, as well as polarity, mono, speaker select and cue mix monitoring and ‘Smart Touchpoints’. These are configurable buttons that enable you to save monitoring combinations and then recall them.

Nero will be shipping in the second quarter of 2019 priced at $499. Find out more on the Audient website.