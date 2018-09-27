Ash Soan and Adam Marko join the London Drum Show Main Stage line-up

We're extremely excited to reveal that Ash Soan and Adam Marko will be performing at London Drum Show this November 10/11!

Ash Soan - in demand

In-demand session hero Ash Soan has built an incredibly impressive CV over a 20-year drumming career. He has toured and played with Sinead O’Connor, Sheryl Crow, Robbie Williams, Squeeze and Ronnie Wood to name a few, performed at the 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony, was house drummer on The Voice and has recorded 52 top 20 albums with artist ranging from Adele to Cher.

Ash will perform at 1pm on Sunday on the Main Stage in association with Gretsch, Remo and Zildjian.

Adam Marko - Euro-progressive

Adam Marko is the drummer and motor of the modern instrumental band Special Providence, which has become the most well known and appreciated metal quartet in the European progressive scene, with their virtuoso yet easily digestible style. Adam is an experienced drum clinician and performer with credits including Drumeo, DrumWorld Festival and Drumstage Festival.

Adam will perform in association with Natal at 11.15am on the Saturday, and will also play one of the tracks at Who's Playing on the Saturday evening, a star-studded gig of classic The Who covers dedicated to one of the greatest drummers in the history of rock, Keith Moon, with all proceeds going to the National Deaf Children's Society.

There are only 7 weeks to go until the London Drum Show 2018 - make sure you get advance tickets and save money on the door price... and we'll see you there!

For more info and those money-saving advance tickets, head over to www.londondrumshow.com now.