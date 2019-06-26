Arturia’s KeyLab 88 MkII could be the ultimate MIDI controller keyboard for producers who play

Arturia has introduced a plus-sized addition to its KeyLab MkII MIDI keyboard range: an 88-note model that’s designed for serious players and producers.

Featuring the same Fatar TP/100LR keybed as its predecessor, this also offers an embarrassment of control riches (faders, knobs, pads etc). It has four CV/gate connections, increasing the amount of gear you can use it with, and integrates with both Arturia’s Analog Lab software (which comes included) and multiple DAWs.

The Piano V, Wurli V and Vox Continental V plugins are included, too, emphasising the fact that this is very much a keyboard player’s controller. Ableton Live Lite comes in the box as well.

KeyLab 88 MkII will be shipping from the end of June and is set to retail for $999/€899. Find out more on the Arturia website.