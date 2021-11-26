Arturia’s V Collection now offers native support for Apple M1 Macs, and it’s yours for just €299

If you want classic synths on your desktop, there’s no better bundle than Arturia’s V Collection 8, and the great news is that the Black Friday plugin madness means that it’s currently available for the frankly ridiculous price of just €299 - 50% less than you’d usually pay.

There’s more good news, too: thanks to an update - V Collection is now at 8.2 - all of its instruments now offer native support for Apple’s M1 Macs, meaning that owners of these new machines can fully maximise the plugins’ enormous potential.

As for other new features, Clavinet V, Stage-73 V, Piano V and DX7 V now feature ODDSound MTS-ESP microtuning compatibility, interface response has been speeded up and smoothed out, and presets load faster than before.

So, if you’re an M1 Mac owner (or anyone else, for that matter) who wants lovingly emulated software versions of synths from the likes of Roland, Yamaha, Moog, Oberheim and many more, fill your Black Friday boots while you can.