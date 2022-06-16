Free Arturia Analog Lab Intro plugin: 500 presets from 28 classic V Collection synths

If you’ve yet to sample the vintage pleasures of Arturia’s classic synth emulations then now’s the time to get a substantial taste, as the company’s Analog Lab Intro plugin can currently be downloaded completely free of charge.

With sounds culled from 28 of the company’s highly-respected V Collection instruments, this includes 500 ready-to-go presets, each of which can be tweaked using simple controls.

An intuitive browser enables smart searching for the sound you’re looking for, and you can tag favourites for easy recall. In fact, you can create your own personalised playlist of top sounds, which could come in handy when you’re on stage.

Analog Lab Intro runs standalone and in VST/AU/AAX formats on PC and Mac. You can download it for free via Audio Plugin Deals (opens in new tab).

