Artisan Electronics’ Ilad is a built-to-order, customisable polysynth

Using its Nucleus synth voice, Artisan Electronics is prepping a new expandable polysynth known as the Ilad.

This will be built to order, so only around 20 will be made per year. As such, anyone who buys one is guaranteed a certain amount of exclusivity.

You’ll also be able to spec how many voices you want your synth to have, ranging from four up to 16. The price will start at $3,400, with each additional voice costing you another $400.

Each voice offers two analogue oscillators and a digital oscillator with a choice of waveforms. You can expect masses of modulation and effects, too.