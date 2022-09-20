Artisan Electronics’ Ilad is a built-to-order, customisable polysynth

By Ben Rogerson
( Future Music, emusician )
published

Based on the Nucleus, you can spec up to 16 voices

Using its Nucleus synth voice, Artisan Electronics is prepping a new expandable polysynth known as the Ilad.

This will be built to order, so only around 20 will be made per year. As such, anyone who buys one is guaranteed a certain amount of exclusivity.

You’ll also be able to spec how many voices you want your synth to have, ranging from four up to 16. The price will start at $3,400, with each additional voice costing you another $400.

Each voice offers two analogue oscillators and a digital oscillator with a choice of waveforms. You can expect masses of modulation and effects, too.

There’s nothing to hear of the Ilad as yet, but you can check out SonicState’s Knobcon-filmed preview video above.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 

All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more.
Get the latest issue now!
More Info