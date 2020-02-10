Arpeggio is a mini melody-making machine that comes with a built-in synth

2020 is going to have to go some to come up with a cuter-looking bit of hardware than Tangible Instruments’ new Arpeggio - which we actually first got wind of years ago - and the good news is that this is capable of more than its name might suggest.

Yes, this is an arpeggiator, but it’s also a sequencer and synth, meaning that it can serve as a self-contained melody-making machine that you can use wherever you happen to be.

There’s a one-octave button keyboard on the hardware; play a note and you’ll instantly get a looping sequence. As well as being able to edit the type of arpeggio you’re using, you can also add rests and adjust the likes of note lengths, tempo, octave, portamento and swing. Melodic phrases can be saved into the 512 memory banks and then chained together to create something more complex.

Because Arpeggio contains a 2-oscillator virtual analogue synth, you can use it completely standalone, and it also comes with the bonus of a built-in speaker and battery powering. There are multiple I/O options for when you’re back in your studio, though - you can control other gear, hook up a MIDI keyboard and sync to external clock sources.