Armin van Buuren’s remix of Van Halen’s Jump has now been officially released

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth’s appearance at the Ultra Music Festival in March certainly got people talking, though it’s fair to say that the reaction wasn’t universally positive. He was there, if you’ll recall, to guest on DJ Armin van Buuren’s remix of Van Halen’s Jump, and said remix has now been given an official release.

Discussing the project with Rolling Stone at the time, van Buuren said: “I didn’t change the song too much. We recreated the Oberheim synth that was in the original. I just completely replayed it with respect to the original obviously. And the original track is not in time, so I had to spend a lot of time putting all of the original stems onto a click.”

Check out the finished remix above or on your streaming service of choice.