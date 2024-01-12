Yes, And? Ariana Grande channels ‘90s Madonna in her 909-heavy new single

Ariana Grande has released Yes, And?, her first solo single since 2020. In an upbeat slice of empowering pop that calls to mind Madonna’s Vogue, the star makes clear that she has no time for those who comment on her life choices and insists that she’ll continue to do and say as she pleases, thank you very much.

The song was co-written and co-produced by the megawatt team of Grande, Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, and is dripping with early ‘90s club sounds. The splashy 909 drum beat is the most Vogue-esque element, and the fills, bassline, offbeat keyboard stabs and spoken word section are also entirely in keeping.

Yes, And? Is the first single to be lifted from Eternal Sunshine, Ariana Grande’s seventh album, which will be released at some point in 2024. You can stream it now or - in another nod to the ‘90s era that the song invokes - buy it on CD .