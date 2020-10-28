Are new Epiphone guitar models coming? It certainly looks like it!

Epiphone are on a roll this year. The Epiphone 1959 Les Paul Standard model is launching in November but it looks like there's a whole lotta goodness to follow with some much-loved electric guitar models making their way back to the lineup.

New Riviera, Coronet, Wilshire, Crestwood , ES-335 Nancy Wilson and ES-335 models have been sighted on American Musical Supply's retail site.

Epiphone Riviera MSRP $749

Epiphone says: "One of Epiphone’s original, most enduring classics, the Riviera makes a comeback! First introduced in the early ‘60s, the Epiphone Riviera’s semi-hollow design has been a favorite of players from all genres and generations including blues greats Robben Ford and Otis Rush, Lou Reed of the Velvet Underground, and The Strokes’ Nick Valensi, who have all found that the Riviera’s legendary ES body shape can produce great tones with any pickup variation.

"This Riviera features a layered maple top back and sides, a 3-layer pickguard with the classic metal Epiphone “E”, and comes equipped with Epiphone's LockTone Tune-O-Matic adjustable bridge and Frequensator tailpiece. Available in gloss finishes."

Finish options: Royal Tan and Sparkling Burgundy

Epiphone Crestwood Custom MSRP $649

Epiphone says: "The Crestwood first appeared in 1958 and in slightly modified form in 1959 as the Crestwood Custom; it was Epiphone's first original solid body electric guitar design.

"The Epiphone Crestwood Custom returns to its roots with features that harken back to the early models including a symmetrical double cutaway mahogany body with two Epiphone PRO Mini Humbucker pickups, three on a side reduced sized Kalamazoo headstock with Epiphone Bikini badge and ivory button Epiphone Deluxe tuning machines, and a clear butterfly pickguard with white center stripe and foil E logo.



"The Crestwood Custom comes equipped with a glued-in mahogany neck with a medium C profile, Indian laurel fretboard with 12" radius, 22 medium jumbo frets and Epiphone oval inlays, 2 volume and 2 tone controls with CTS® potentiometers and an Epiphone LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge with Graph Tech® TUSQ® saddles and Tremtone vibrato tailpiece."

Finish options: Cherry and Polaris White

Epiphone LE Nancy Wilson Fanatic Guitar Fireburst $649 Available January 2021

Epiphone says: "Epiphone is proud to present the debut Epiphone signature model designed by Heart co-founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Nancy Wilson. The Nancy Wilson Fanatic features a mahogany body with a figured maple cap, the Nighthawk body shape was first introduced in 1993 and is compact and comfortable.

"The Epiphone Nancy Wilson Fanatic comes equipped with ProBucker humbuckers, a 5-way pickup selector switch for a wide variety of tonal options, master volume and tone controls, a fastplaying rounded C prole mahogany neck with an ebony fretboard, and features an attractive Fireburst Gloss finish. Includes hardshell case."

Epiphone Coronet MSRP $459

Epiphone says: "The Epiphone Coronet was first introduced in 1959 and became one of Epiphone's first and most successful original solid body electric guitar designs. The latest version brings back many of the features of the earliest Coronet models including the symmetrical double-cutaway mahogany body with single Epiphone PRO P-90 Dogear pickup, three on a side reduced sized Kalamazoo headstock with Epiphone Bikini badge and ivory button tuning machines, and a white butterfly pickguard with foil E logo.



"The Epiphone Coronet comes equipped with a glued-in mahogany neck with a medium C profile, Indian laurel fretboard with 12" radius and 22 medium jumbo frets, 1 volume and 1 tone control with CTS® potentiometers, and an Epiphone Lightning Bar compensated wraparound bridge."

Finish options: Cherry and Ebony

Epiphone Wilshire MSRP $549

Epiphone says: "From its first appearance in 1959 the Wilshire has been one of Epiphone's most successful original solid body electric guitar designs.

"The Wilshire P-90 brings back many of the features of the earliest Wilshire models including the symmetrical double-cutaway mahogany body with dual PRO P-90 Soapbar pickups, three on a side reduced sized Kalamazoo headstock with Epiphone Bikini badge and ivory button Epiphone Deluxe tuning machines, and a buttery tortoise shell pickguard with foil E logo.



"The Wilshire P-90 comes equipped with a glued-in mahogany neck with a medium C profile, Indian laurel fretboard with 12" radius and 22 medium jumbo frets, 2 volume and 2 tone controls and an Epiphone LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece, and is available in classic Cherry and Ebony finishes."

Epiphone Exclusive Run ES-335 $649

These are two new finishes options for the popular model – including the same Olive Drab Green used to the Gibson Chris Cornell Signature ES-335.

Epiphone says: "The Dot 335 is Epiphone's version of the historic ES-335 Dot, has been wowing guitar players all over the world for over four decades. From its inaugural appearance in 1958, Gibson's ES-335 set an unmatched standard. Our Epiphone Dot is no exception. It is simply one of the best deals today for guitar players who want the classic sound of an ES-335 at an accessible price.



"The Dot is crafted with a Maple top, back, and sides coupled with a solid mahogany tone block create amazing sustain, warm and resonant tone that players have craved in a semi-hollow instrument. Epiphone's Alnico Classic Humbuckers deliver a wide range of vintage sounds while the 1960's SlimTaper D-shape neck profile is extremely comfortable and easy to play."

Available in special finish options: Iced Tea and Olive Drab Green

Epiphone USA Casino $3,099

Epiphone says: "The Epiphone Casino of the USA Collection is now made in the USA for the first time in over 50 years! Since its introduction in 1961, the Epiphone Casino has been the choice of countless musicians including Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, Keith Richards, Ray Davies, Dave Davies, and Paul Weller.

"The new Casino from the USA Epiphone Collection featuring a classic maple and poplar body with a Royal Tan or Vintage Burst nitrocellulose lacquer finish. The USA Collection Epiphone Casino also features hand-wired electronics with Orange Drop capacitors and Gibson USA P-90 Dogear single-coil pickups. Featuring Gibson Strings."

Finish options: Royal Tan and Vintage Burst