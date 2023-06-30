Musician heads to an Apple Store and makes a complete track in GarageBand for free

Known for his Gas Therapy videos, YouTuber playpm specialises in showcasing “cheap but dope musical gear solutions” that can rival more expensive ones. For his latest video, he’s taken the budget-stretching to a whole new level, showing you how it’s possible to create a complete track on a brand-new Mac for free.

After bemoaning the fact that Apple effectively ‘retires’ its older Macs by preventing them from being updated to the latest operating system, playpm explains that you don’t have to get caught up in the endless upgrade loop. Instead of buying a new Mac, he suggests, just head to the Apple Store and use one there.

Describing his method “a free service and legal”, he then proceeds to do precisely that, finding a Mac Studio and Studio Display and filming himself making a track in GarageBand using the monitor’s built-in camera.

How do you save your finished project for future use, though? playpm suggests plugging in an SD card and storing it on there, or logging in to your iCloud account (or another cloud storage service) and uploading it. Then, when you want to continue your work

Whether standing in an Apple Store is conducive to creativity is debatable - and we’re not sure how the staff would feel if you started hooking up a MIDI keyboard - but the video demonstrates that playpm’s option is definitely viable.

And, as Apple likes to say, it’s certainly a way to ‘think different’.