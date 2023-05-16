You can now discover concerts and check out set lists on Apple Music

Apple just launched new features for Apple Music and Apple Maps that will help fans discover and enjoy live shows.

Apple Music users are now able to browse artists' upcoming shows in their area by hitting a button within the app that launches Shazam's concert discovery service. Shazam is owned by Apple, having been acquired in 2018, and displays upcoming performances and ticket details for touring artists.

Notably, Apple will not be selling concert tickets through Apple Music or Shazam, which links the user to external ticket providers after a performance is selected. By contrast, Spotify piloted a service that would sell tickets directly to fans late last year, Spotify Tickets.

Apple has also launched a Set Lists feature for Apple Music, which features set lists from a selection of major artists' tours and offers a behind-the-scenes look at how the shows are put together.

Apple Maps users can now browse a collection of over 40 Apple Music Guides, which highlight well-known and historic venues in a number of cities across the globe, including Vienna, Brooklyn, New York, Melbourne and Tokyo. Guides will be curated by Apple Music editors, showing fans the best live music venues and giving them the ability to browse their shows directly in Maps.

