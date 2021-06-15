Apogee’s DSP-powered Duet 3 USB audio interface promises to sound as good as it looks

Apogee has introduced Duet 3, the third-generation version of its portable USB audio interface .

Of course, the biggest concern with any audio interface is how it sounds, but we have to start by mentioning Duet 3’s supremely sleek, low-profile design, which immediately marks it out from the crowd.

There’s also onboard DSP that enables zero-latency recording with the ECS Channel Strip FX plugin - featuring custom presets from legendary engineer Bob Clearmountain - though you’ll have to pay extra for this.

Duet 3 offers 2-in/4-out operation, and features two preamps. A large backlit knob sits on the top of the device.

The interface is also compatible with the new Duet Dock, which is designed to help with cable management and to give a more ergonomic experience when using Duet 3 on a studio desk.

(Image credit: Apogee)

Available from July, Duet 3 will cost $599. It’s optimised for Logic Pro X, but is compatible with both Mac and PC.

The Symphony ECS Channel Strip is currently available for $99, which is half price, while the Duet Dock costs $149.