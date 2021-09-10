Antares brings two classic vocal effects together as it introduces the Auto-Tune Vocodist plugin

When Cher’s Believe landed in 1998, its producers initially tried to protect their studio secrets by claiming that the distinctive and now ubiquitous vocal effect contained within it was created using a vocoder, and not by abusing Antares’ Auto-Tune plugin .

Now, more than 20 years on, Antares has released a vocoder plugin that has Auto-Tune functionality built into it.

Auto-Tune Vocodist contains 20 classic vocoder models, vocal effects, supposedly easy-to-use controls and custom artist presets.

These come from the likes of P-Thugg (Chromeo) and producer Buddy Ross (Frank Ocean), with more set to be released in the coming months.

“When most people think of the words ‘vocal effect’, usually two sounds come to mind. The iconic ‘Auto-Tune effect’, and the legendary sound of the vocoder,” says Steve Berkley, CEO, Antares Audio Technologies.

“While there are similarities between them, they’re both unique and essential effects for producing vocals,” Berkley explains. “As the creators of Auto-Tune, it’s only natural that we offer our own take on the vocoder.

“Auto-Tune Vocodist was developed by the same team behind Auto-Tune and is built to the same level of quality - and innovation - as our flagship products. Beyond just offering the classic vocoder sounds people expect, we’ve added the full power of Auto-Tune built in, as well as custom presets and an array of effects.

“So you’ll be able to reproduce the legendary sound of the vocoder, but also have the creative tools to help you discover the next iconic vocal effect.”

Auto-Tune Vocodist is available exclusively as part of the Auto-Tune Unlimited subscription service. This includes every current edition of Auto-Tune, all 11 of the vocal effects in the AVOX suite, unlimited upgrades for included plugins, and free access to select future plug-ins from Antares.

Auto-Tune Unlimited costs $24.99 if you pay monthly, or $18.74 a month with an annual subscription. A free, 14-day trial is also available.