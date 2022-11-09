Auto-Tune Pro X promises faster pitch correction and new artist presets

Graduating from niche pitch correction tool to cultural phenomenon, Auto-Tune has a storied history, and developer Antares is now writing a new chapter with the release of Auto-Tune Pro X.

Said to be the fastest version of Auto-Tune yet, ‘X’ features a new Graph Mode with a simplified note-object view and streamlined user interface that are designed to make it easier to use.

There’s now native support for Apple Silicon Macs for increased speed and efficiency, while the Multi-View feature enables you to quickly switch between separate Auto-Tune tracks in a single window for faster multi-part vocal editing.

New artist presets, meanwhile, mean more jumping off points, and both these and your most commonly used settings can be accessed in the new presets manager.

Auto-Tune Pro X runs on PC and Mac, with a perpetual licence costing $459. This includes one free year of Auto-Tune Unlimited, Antares’ subscription service, which also gives you access to every current edition of Auto-Tune, the recently released plugins Auto-Tune Vocal EQ, Auto-Tune Slice, Auto-Tune SoundSoap and Auto-Tune Vocodist, and 11 more vocal production tools.

Alternatively, you can just sign up for Auto-Tune Unlimited (opens in new tab) and get Auto-Tune Pro X included. This costs $24.99 a month, or $14.58 a month if you commit to a year’s membership. You can also sign up to a 14-day trial of Auto-Tune Unlimited, regardless of whether you’ve had previous trials or subscriptions.