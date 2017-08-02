Andy McKee’s top 5 tips for guitarists

American fingerstyle virtuoso Andy McKee has amazed the world in numerous ways since picking up the guitar at the age of 13. But of them all, perhaps the most mind-blowing for him is being headhunted by one of the greatest musicians of all time in Prince…

“He found me on YouTube and contacted me about getting together to see what would happen,” remembers Andy.

“I had no idea anything like that would ever happen to me, so I went to Minneapolis. He was really interested in what I was doing on acoustic, though he wasn’t too sure where it was going and neither was I - but he suggested trying to do some shows together. I thought maybe we could do an instrumental album; we talked about that after the Australia tour.”

Prince never called me Andy; it was always Mr McKee!

As fate would have it, the music superstar's tragic passing in April 2016 meant the idea would never come to fruition.

“I felt a little out of place in terms of the whole show,” continues Andy.

“I like to express myself with an acoustic and do what I do. Being in someone else’s band wasn’t really my thing, I guess. And I told him that after the tour, and he would still email me saying we should do an acoustic album, so we exchanged a few ideas in December 2015. Then just a few months later, he passed away.”

Being someone few ever got the chance to meet or spend one-on-one time with, you can’t help but wonder: what was Prince like to work with?

“He never called me Andy, it was always Mr McKee!” laughs the guitarist, “which was a little bit unusual, haha!

“He was very professional and respect. Sometimes he’d have these little parties after the show, he’d mainly be chilling in the back. He was eccentric but reclusive too; he was kinda quiet most of the time, to be honest.”

Greenfield-fingered

This October, the musician will be returning for an extensive tour across the UK and Ireland - so expect to see a few of those Greenfield guitars he’s famous for playing…

“I discovered those guitars about 13 years ago,” he notes.

“I was at a guitar festival in Canada and he had a display, so I ended up trying them out and fell in love. They’re just so well made and sound fantastic. They look amazing, too!

“When I play a live show, I hardly have any EQ going on - and I don’t use effects other than a bit of reverb. It’s the K&K Mini pickup going into a D-Tar Solstice preamp.

“That’s all you’re hearing… there’s no real processing going on. It’ll probably be the harp guitar, the baritone and one or two more, and I should hopefully be playing a couple of new tunes from the next album, as well as older stuff, too.

“I was always drawn to instrumental music, even from a young age, listening to people like Vince DiCola, who did the Rocky IV soundtrack. I’ve always had more of a connection to music than lyrics, I guess.”

Here, the virtuoso gives us five tips to hone our craft…

Andy McKee plays London's Under The Bridge on 7 October 2017.