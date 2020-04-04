Andrew Lloyd Webber plays variations on Daft Punk's Get Lucky

For many of us, there's an element of the surreal to the current coronavirus lockdown, so perhaps Andrew Lloyd Webber sitting at a piano playing variations on the chorus to Daft Punk's Get Lucky is precisely what we need right now.

Set the challenge of riffing on the band's 2013 hit by Nile Rodgers - who, of course also featured on the original record - Lloyd Webber rose to it with considerable gusto, recreating the chorus in the style of Greensleeves, as a concerto, as an easy listening club track, and in a different time signature.

The “pièce de résistance”, of course, was Get Lucky played on a Phantom Of The Opera style church organ. Strange times.