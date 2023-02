Andertons will host Steve Vai and his acclaimed Alien Guitar Secrets masterclass for a UK exclusive event on 16 May at the G Live venue in Guildford.

Vai will offer in-depth insight into his technique and tone, plus he'll also perform and answer questions from the audience.

Tickets for the event at priced at £59 for a VIP ticket with a post-show photo opportunity with Steve Vai, and £39 for a standard ticket.

You can buy tickets at glive.co.uk (opens in new tab)