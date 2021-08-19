Anderson .Paak gets tattoo instructing that no music bearing his name should be released in the event of his death

It’s often said that death can do wonders for an artist’s career, but Anderson .Paak has now made it pretty clear that he really does want it to be his final curtain.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the rapper, singer, producer and drummer has revealed a new tattoo that reads: “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”

Why .Paak feels the need to have these words scrawled on his body isn’t clear - surely a watertight legal document would be sufficient? - but it certainly seems that he feels pretty strongly about this particular issue.

Ironically, though, making such a definitive statement is only likely to fuel interest in .Paak’s ‘vault’ of unheard recordings - what does he have in there that he’s adamant must never see the light of day?

He’s certainly not the first artist to admit that some of their work wasn’t up to release quality, though - earlier this month, FINNEAS admitted that he spent five years tinkering with Logic Pro before he came up with something that he was happy with .

One tune that .Paak does think is up to snuff is Skate, his latest release with Bruno Mars under their Silk Sonic moniker. The duo have just confirmed that their album will be released in 2022.