If you want to add some colour to your audio, Analog Obsession says that its MPReq plugin can do the job. What’s more, it’s available to download for free.

As well as the preamp there’s also a two-band fixed frequency program EQ. The design is based on a circuit emulation of classic ‘50s hardware, so a vintage sound should be the order of the day.

Find out more and download MPReq for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats from the Analog Obsession website.