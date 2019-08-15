Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti announces guitar and songwriting clinics

Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti is offering guitar and songwriting clinics this November and December when the Florida band is on tour throughout Europe in support of their eagerly anticipated new album, Walk The Sky.

The one-hour group masterclasses will see the A-list shredder take a deep dive into his creative process, taking a look at some of Alter Bridge's biggest tunes and explaining how they were made and why they work.

Alter Bridge say there is something for all fans, not just the guitarists, but you can be quite sure Tremonti will be happy answering questions about importance of your pentatonics and how one should approach their vibrato, gear, and so on.

The curriculum is sure to cover the Grammy Award-winner's solo work, too, and will go way, way back to his early days with Creed.

The run of clinics begins on 12 November in Cophenhagen and finishes on 21 December in London. In the meantime, be sure to read Tremonti's 5 Top Tips for Guitarists here.

Walk The Sky is Alter Bridge's sixth studio album and is produced by the band's longtime producer Michael Baskette. It is released through Napalm Records on 18 October and is available to pre-order now.

The clinics cost £150 to attend and include a one-hour session, a Q&A, a tour of Tremonti's live rig, a photo opportunity with the man himself, and access to the band's soundcheck.

Note: gig tickets need to be purchased separately. Once booked, someone will be in touch with full details of where to be and what time to show at the venue.

See Alter Bridge for more details.