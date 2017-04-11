Algoriddim’s djay Pro for Windows might make you want a Microsoft Surface

Algoriddim has finally brought its djay Pro software to Windows 10, claiming that the app has been created from the ground up and optimised for the platform.

There’s some eye-catching support for touchscreens here; you can use Microsoft’s Surface Dial, for example, and the software is said to have been enhanced for the Surface Pro and Surface Studio with PixelSense Display.

You can DJ with four decks and a sampler, and there’s built-in Spotify integration. Other features include BPM, beat and key detection, beat gridding, MIDI Learn and native support for more than 60 MIDI controllers.

Find out more and download a demo on the Algoriddim website. Djay Pro is available now from the Windows Store priced at £39/$50.