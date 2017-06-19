More

Alain Johannes partners with Dream Studio Guitars for Sparkler signature model

New take on Jazzmaster for QOTSA, Chris Cornell, PJ Harvey collaborator

Alain Johannes has played with a who’s who of modern rock, from Queens Of The Stone Age to Them Crooked Vultures, Chris Cornell, PJ Harvey, Mark Lanegan… we could go on. We can think of no-one more deserving of a signature model, then, and that’s exactly what Dream Studio Guitars has delivered with the Sparkler.

Based on the company’s Maverick, the Jazzmaster-style Sparkler features an alder body with double-cutaway chambered body, 25.5” scale hard maple neck with rosewood fingerboard and ‘Double 11’ inlays.

Pickups are custom Seymour Duncan wax-potted Seth Lovers, which can be coil-tapped via sliders.

The guitar is finished off with a Jazzmaster-style vibrato and shielded bridge, and Kluson Vintage 18:1 tuners.

The Sparkler is available from July for $1,299.95 from Dream Studio Guitars.

This isn’t the first item of Alain Johannes signature gear that’s caught our eye lately: last year saw the launch of the Dr No 11:11 fuzz/filter pedal.

For more from Alain, dive into our in-depth interview with the man himself, where he discusses lessons learned with Homme, Cornell and Lanegan.

