APC64: Akai Pro goes big on the touch stips and polyphonic aftertouch with its latest Ableton Live pad controller

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Can it push its way to the top of the pile?

Long before Ableton released its own Push hardware, it worked with Akai to create the APC40, the first dedicated Live MIDI controller. Released in 2009, this was followed by a MkII version five years later, and both mini and keyboard takes on the APC concept.

Now we have the APC64. Notable for offering 64 pads with polyphonic aftertouch, this also sports a whopping eight touch faders, which sit to the left and right of the central grid. 

There’s also an eight-track sequencer, chord and scale modes, and optional standalone operation. Connectivity includes eight CV/gate outs and two MIDI outs.

Fortunately, you won’t have to wait long to find out how the APC64 performs because we’ve got a full review on the way. It costs $399/£339 and you can find out more on the Akai Pro website.

Akai Pro APC64

(Image credit: Akai Pro)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

