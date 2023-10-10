APC64: Akai Pro goes big on the touch stips and polyphonic aftertouch with its latest Ableton Live pad controller

Long before Ableton released its own Push hardware, it worked with Akai to create the APC40, the first dedicated Live MIDI controller. Released in 2009, this was followed by a MkII version five years later, and both mini and keyboard takes on the APC concept.

Now we have the APC64. Notable for offering 64 pads with polyphonic aftertouch, this also sports a whopping eight touch faders, which sit to the left and right of the central grid.

There’s also an eight-track sequencer, chord and scale modes, and optional standalone operation. Connectivity includes eight CV/gate outs and two MIDI outs.

Fortunately, you won’t have to wait long to find out how the APC64 performs because we’ve got a full review on the way. It costs $399/£339 and you can find out more on the Akai Pro website.