Aguilar reckons its Tone Hammer 700 bass head is "the world’s best non-tube tube amp"

Aguilar has released the Tone Hammer 700 bass head, which it’s dubbing “the world’s best non-tube tube amp”.

As you’d probably guessed, the Tone Hammer 700 delivers 700 watts at 4 ohms, and boasts bass, treble and fully sweepable midrange controls in a seriously lightweight 2.22kg package.

Also onboard is Aguilar’s midrange Drive distortion control, which uses the company’s AGS circuit to ape the overtones of a driven tube bass amp.

Elsewhere, there’s a series effects loop, XLR balanced output and two Speakon outputs. Plus, the whole thing can be used around the world thanks to universal mains.

The Tone Hammer 700 is available now for $1,132/£1,169. See Aguilar for more info.