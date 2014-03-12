Image 1 of 3 The new Songwriter Series packs solid woods and AER pickups Musikmesse 2014: Freshman unveils Songwriter Series

The Songwriter Series starts at £399.95 - a snip, if you ask us

There's even a natty little travel model in the Songwriter series



Musikmesse 2014: Freshman Guitars has unveiled the Songwriter series, a new range of acoustics aimed squarely at songwriting strummers.

The new series features twelve models that utilise solid AA grade Sitka Spruce tops, with either mahogany or rosewood back and sides, mahogany necks with rosewood fingerboards, bone nuts and saddles, and either natural or matte finishes.

The guitars also ship with AER pickups, and with prices starting at £399.99 / $665 they're a pretty attractive prospect from the Scottish guitar builders if you ask us.

"Since the beginning of Freshman Guitars, when introducing any new models, I have always considered as a guitarist myself, what is it I would look for?" says Freshman Guitars founder Sean Kelly. "And for me it is always quality of sound and, especially these days, value for money. The Songwriter Series is, I feel, almost perfect in every way, and I personally believe we have achieved something quite special in the end product - high grade all solid timbers and a quality of tone and value for money that leaves you smiling every time. Whatever your stage is you will not be disappointed, and with the partnership of AER electronics, these guitars will inspire you to write that perfect song."

For more information visit the official Freshman website.