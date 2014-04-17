Gibson to auction Guthrie guitars

Help save Woody's house by bidding on a little piece of it.

Gibson is to auction off eight guitars built from timbers taken from Woody Guthrie's childhood home.

The eight instruments were handbuilt by Gibson utilising woods from London House in Okemah, Oklahoma, where Guthrie spent his youth.

The guitars are to be auctioned off on 1 May 2014 at 10:00am EST, with all proceeds from the sale going directly to Woody Guthrie London House Inc. and being used to reconstruct and preseve the folk singer's childhood home.

“Gibson is proud to have the opportunity to honor the great Woody Guthrie by hand-making these eight outstanding guitars," said Gibson chairman Henry Juszkiewicz. "Woody Guthrie and his legacy hold such an important part in musical history and acoustic music as a whole. We are honored to partner with the This House is Your House campaign to help restore the home to its former glory so that generations to come will be able to honor his legacy and artistic genius.”

The guitars themselves were built at Gibson Montana, and feature fingerboard and bridges made from the red oak floor joists of London House. The Woody Guthrie London House Model Southern Jumbo, as it has been designated by Gibson, also has a solid AA Sitka spruce top and Hoduran mahogany back and sides, a a vintage sunburst finish, fire stripe pickguard and vintage V-profile mahogany neck.

For more information visit the official This House Is Your House website.