Acclaimed iOS music-making app NanoStudio 2 now works on the iPhone

Launched for iPad in 2018, Blip Interactive's highly-regarded iOS music-making app NanoStudio 2 is now Universal, meaning that it’ll run on the iPhone and iPod Touch, too.

This broader compatibility comes as part of the NanoStudio 2.1 update, which also increases the maximum polyphony of the Obsidian synth from 16 to 32 notes and squishes a bug or two.

Designed for end-to-end music production, NanoStudio 2 also includes Slate, a 32-pad sampler, along with powerful sequencing and mixing options for song creation. It can host AUv3 plugins, too.