Ableton releases free Microtuner MIDI device for Live: import, edit and generate microtonal scales

Is it time to shake off those semitone-shaped shackles?

If you’re a Live user who wants to go beyond regular tuning and explore the world of microtonal scales, Ableton’s free Microtuner MIDI device could be right up your street. 

With microtuning, you can find the notes between semitones - the ones that would fall between the keys on a piano, for example - and any scale that you import into Microtuner can be saved for future use.

You can also create your own from scratch using parameters such as number of pitches (up to 128), octave frequency ratio, and pitch distribution randomisation. Lead and Follow modes enable you to sync tuning systems across entire tracks.

Microtuner also offers support for Scala tuning files - more than 5,000 scales can be downloaded for free from the Scala archive. You can even blend two scales in real-time, opening up more microtonal composition possibilities.

Microtuner is available now as a free download from the Ableton website. It runs in Live 11 Suite and Live 11 Standard with Max for Live.

