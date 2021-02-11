Ableton Live 11 release date confirmed, and it’s not too far away

Ableton has confirmed that Live 11 , the new version of its hugely popular DAW , will be released on Friday 23 February.

The software was announced in November 2020, and adds new comping features, MPE support, an enhanced and expanded roster of devices and more. If you’re a Live 10 Standard or Suite owner there’s still time for you to join the beta testing program .

What’s more, Live 10 is currently available at a 20% discount, and anyone who buys it between now and 23 February will get a free upgrade to Live 11. As such, now is a good time for new users to take the plunge, as the price will rise as soon as Live 11 is released.

There are three versions of the software: Live Suite ($749/€599) gets all of the new features, with Live Standard ($449/€349) and Intro ($99/€79) getting progressively fewer. Existing Live users should check their accounts for upgrade pricing.