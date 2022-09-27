Ableton Live 11.2 is here: AUv3 iOS plugin support for Mac and a refreshed reverb for all

It’s more of a tweak than an overhaul, but the release of Ableton Live 11.2 is still notable for a couple of key reasons.

First up, there’s an improved Reverb device - the one that comes included with every edition of Live. Not only does this offer a refreshed and modernised UI, but it also promises improved usability and better sound.

If you happen to own a silicon-chipped Mac, the news is even better, as there’s freshly-minted support for any compatible AUv3 plugins you might have acquired for your iOS devices. These include Moog’s Minimoog, Model 15 and Animoog Z - already available to users of Logic Pro and GarageBand on the Mac, these will now run in Ableton Live, too.

There are other tweaks and bug fixes as well - you can read all about them in the Live 11.2 release notes on the Ableton (opens in new tab) website.