Ableton Live 11.2 is here: AUv3 iOS plugin support for Mac and a refreshed reverb for all

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Mac M1 Live users can now run Moog’s soft synths in their desktop DAW

Ableton Live 11.2
(Image credit: Ableton)

It’s more of a tweak than an overhaul, but the release of Ableton Live 11.2 is still notable for a couple of key reasons.

First up, there’s an improved Reverb device - the one that comes included with every edition of Live. Not only does this offer a refreshed and modernised UI, but it also promises improved usability and better sound.

If you happen to own a silicon-chipped Mac, the news is even better, as there’s freshly-minted support for any compatible AUv3 plugins you might have acquired for your iOS devices. These include Moog’s Minimoog, Model 15 and Animoog Z - already available to users of Logic Pro and GarageBand on the Mac, these will now run in Ableton Live, too.

There are other tweaks and bug fixes as well - you can read all about them in the Live 11.2 release notes on the Ableton (opens in new tab) website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects… image
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info