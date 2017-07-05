Ableton confirms artists and speakers for Loop Summit 2017

Ableton’s name has become a byword for creativity in music technology circles, and the company is celebrating its status within the industry by hosting Loop Summit 2017 on 10-12 November at Berlin’s Funkhaus.

A 3-day event for “producers, thinkers, educators and creative technologists,” artists now confirmed include Jlin, William Basinski and Discwoman. There’ll be a keynote talk from Susan Rogers, the Berklee professor who served as Prince’s audio engineer, and studio sessions with mastering engineer Mandy Parnell and Machinedrum.

There are technology partners, too - LEAF Audio and Teenage Engineering are signed up - while evenings can be spent at Berlin club Tresor, which will host many of the artists appearing during the day.

You can expect more names to be announced at the end of July, but if you’re interested in attending, you need to get yourself registered on the Loop website.