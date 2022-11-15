"The smell of Abbey Road. Actually, it's the smell of fear!" Elton John, Paul McCartney, Nile Rodgers and more discuss the world's most famous recording studio in new documentary

If These Walls Could Sing, debuting on Dinsey+ next month, is a new documentary covering the history of Abbey Road, the world's most famous recording studio, and the film's first trailer features a slew of suitably starry contributors.

Directed by Mary McCartney, the movie tells the 90-year story of the legendary facility, through all-new and archive interviews with key insiders and stars including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Nile Rodgers, Roger Waters and George Lucas.

"The smell of Abbey Road. Actually, it's the smell of fear!" says Elton John. "Am I gonna mess this up?! Eeerk!"

(Image credit: Disney+)

"So many massive records were made here," says Nile Rodgers, a man who knows about hits. "People don't believe it was done by accident."

"We used a particular..." begins Paul McCartney, recalling one of many classic sessions, before turning round and spotting the piano in question. "And there it is!"

Speaking to Rolling Stone (paywall) (opens in new tab), director Mary McCartney said “I've grown up visiting Abbey Road, it feels like family to me... it felt natural to explore the wealth of stories, and unearth so many unheard gems that I had not known about.”

If The Walls Could Sing will drop on Disney+ on 16 December.

