AAS releases “creative and fun” Objeq Delay plugin

Having teased it at NAMM, Applied Acoustics Systems has now released its Objeq Delay plugin, a creative effect that combines acoustic filtering with a delay unit.

You can apply “evocative acoustic resonances” to your sound using the plate, drumhead and string objects, then shape things further with the low- and high-cut filters. The delay unit can act in a traditional manner or split the first and subsequent repeats to remodel the attack or create rhythmic patterns. There’s also an LFO, with modulation destinations to the filter, resonator and delay parameters.

”Objeq Delay is a truly creative and fun effect with multifaceted applications,” said Eric Thibeault, the product’s designer. “Objeq Delay is obviously a great delay unit, but the complete feature set takes it to another level. The acoustic resonator is a great percussion track enhancer - it’s fantastic on kicks and snares. The split between the first and subsequent echoes can mangle simple loops into new complex rhythms. The LFO allows various modulator-type effects such as flanger and chorus. And then when you bring it all together, a highly resonant object with the delay brings you into the drones territory.”

Available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, Objeq Delay is currently being sold for the introductory price of $99 on the Applied Acoustics Systems website (this will rise to $139 in due course). You can also download a demo.