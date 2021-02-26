A Tele and Precision Bass joins the Strat in Fender's new Boxer series

Fender has caught us off-guard by adding an unexpected Tele and Precision Bass to the Strat in its new Japanese Boxer series. And w're not complaining with these specs…

Like the Boxer Strat we reported on in January, both the Boxer Tele and Precision Bass guitar feature basswood bodies, bolt-on Medium 'C '-shape maple necks, and 12"-radius rosewood fingerboards. The Tele has the same new high-output humbuckers as the Strat too, while the P-Bass has Boxer Series PJ pickups.

The Tele and Strat also boast the Fender TBX System – that's a Treble Bass Expander – to enable players to have enhanced control over their frequencies.

The TBX is a Fender factory mod, originally from the 80s, and is essentially a stacked 250k passive control that acts like a standard tone control between 0 and 5 on the control knob but changes the resistance as you turn it up from there; allowing more, bass, treble and output in general.

Speaking of the 80s; the original Boxer was originally a Strat with an S/S/H pickup configuration with a locking trem. Here there's a contemporary two-point trem to offer a wider appeal to players.

All three models feature black hardware with the Strat and Precision Bass available in Sherwood Green Metallic or Inc

a Silver while the Telecaster is offered in Torino Red or Inca Silver.

Each Boxer Series models is listed at $1,199 and we're seeing street prices in the UK around £1,000. For more, visit Fender.