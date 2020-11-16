A medium wah pedal? Jim Dunlop's Cry Baby Junior is between full and mini sizes

Jim Dunlop has spotted another gap in the wah pedal market – following its hugely successful but diddy Cry Baby Mini, it has released a middle-size Junior model.

best wahs (Image credit: Future) Our guide to the best wah pedals for adding more expression to your guitar sound

It sits between the full-size and Mini Cry Baby models at eight-inches long and has been designed for Pedaltrain pedalboards. It lines up with the routing spaces on Pedaltrain’s Metro, Classic, Novo and Terra pedalboard models, but there's no reason why any 'board can't benefit.

Interestingly, the CBJ95 Cry Baby Junior features front-mounted rather than side input and output jacks, furthering it's appeal for players who need more flexibility in their pedalboard arrangements.

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop)

It also features another versatile option the Mini version doesn't: a three-way voice switch with modern Cry Baby (H), vintage midrange (M) and throatier (L) wah sweeps.

The Jim Dunlop Cry Baby Junior is available now for $99 / £125.