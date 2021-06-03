Orange Amps' collaboration with Blast Cult's Jason Burns bears fruit as the stunning OE-1 Custom Guitar is unveiled

British guitar amp giant Orange has unveiled the OE-1 Custom Guitar, a high-end electric guitar designed by technical director Ade Emsley and built-to-order by luthier Jason Burns of Blast Cult in his London warehouse.

The high-end singlecut comprises a seasoned lightweight mahogany body with no weight relief, and a matching neck that is glued to the body, carved into a vintage-friendly V to C profile, and topped by an ebony fingerboard with a 12" radius for a vintage Les Paul feel.

Visually, the OE-1 is quite something, with a two-tone gold and ivory top and dark mahogany back, finished in nitro with a cream bound fingerboard, and chessboard binding around the body and headstock. The hand-cut MOP Orange logo on the dark ebony headstock looks incredible.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Orange) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Orange) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Orange)

Orange has used brass for the control knobs and shoulder-mounted pickup selector, with high-quality 500k Switchcraft pots for tone and volume controls . When it comes to pickups, you have a choice: Mojo Filtertrons or 50s-style Staple P90 pickups. Elsewhere you've got a nickel ABM Kalamazoo Tune-O-Matic bridge and stop-bar tailpiece, and matching Grover tuners.

All this comes in Hiscox case. At present Orange is only able to ship the OE-1 within the UK and there is a four-week lead time from placing your order. Priced £3,840, it is available now. For more details, see Orange Amps.