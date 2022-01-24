Natal Drums welcomes hybrid drumming pioneer Andy Gangadeen

Natal drums has announced that Andy Gangadeen - best known for his work with The Spice Girls, Massive Attack, Jeff Beck, Chase and Status and his own project, The Bays - has joined its roster of official endorsees.

Andy is a veteran of the session scene, having been one of the pioneering players in the world of hybrid drumming, incorporating electronics in his own setup as well as becoming one of the go-to advisors on how to integrate electronics with acoustic drums.

Andy said in a press release, “Natal have crafted their drums with exceptional tonality, attack and presence. Couple this with great artist support - who could want for more!”.

Natal’s Artist Liaison Manager, George Frederick adds, “Having known Andy for many years I was totally thrilled when I received the call from him to say that he wanted to join Natal. We are very excited and honoured on his decision to join us and represent the brand and I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

Andy is pictured with his Natal Maple Originals series in Orange Sparkle, alongside his custom Gangascope rack.