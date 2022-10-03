Here are the 80 greatest piano intros, played one after the other and recorded in one take

Inspired by Paul Davids, who recently posted a one-take video of him playing his choice of the 80 greatest guitar intros in one take (opens in new tab), pianist David Bennett has picked up the musical gauntlet and done the same thing on the piano.

Coming up with the list of 80 songs would be hard enough, so hats-off to Bennett for not only doing that, but also committing every single one of them to memory and then playing them one after the other without any mistakes. Oh, and remembering to press record before he started.

Handily, there’s a caption with the name of each song as it’s being played, but if you fancy testing yourself, you could always hide the video and see how many you can guess.

On the other hand, if you’re in the market for spoilers, it probably won’t surprise you to learn that The Beatles, Elton John, Nina Simone and Bruce Hornsby are all represented, but there are some less obvious choices, too. Daniel Powter, anyone?

Enjoy.