5 reasons you can’t miss London Drum Show 2017

The London Drum Show is coming, and this is an event that you seriously cannot afford to miss.

Just in case there’s anyone out there still scratching their on exactly why this is the number one event in the drumming calendar, we’ve got you covered. The London Drum Show takes place at Olympia in London on 11 and 12 November, and here’s five reasons why you must be there.

1. That Main Stage line-up

Wow, what a line-up they have assembled for this year’s show. The Main Stage is full of mouth-watering performances.

Highlights include Andy Gangadeen stepping out onto the stage at 11:15 on Saturday. Gangadeen is not just a darn fine drummer, but he is also a bonafide pioneer. The British drummer has an array of session credits to his name, ranging from Jeff Beck to the Spice Girls. He has also for many years been at the forefront of the hybrid and electronic drumming worlds.

Elsewhere, on the Main Stage bill Jimmy Chamberlin is set for an appearance on Sunday. The Smashing Pumpkins drummer is a true rock icon and a master of his craft. This is a rare jaunt over to the UK for Chamberlin and is one not to be missed.

(Image credit: Will Ireland / Future Publishing/REX/Shutterstock)

London Drum Show also welcomes r’n’b legend Aaron Spears to the Main Stage at 15:00 on Sunday, with his performance following on from that of Kaz Rodriguez. YouTube sensation Anika Nilles is also all set for a Sunday appearance, rounding off what will be an almighty weekend of drumming. Also appearing during the weekend are Simple Minds legend Mel Gaynor and Bloc Party drum hero Louise Bartle.

2. Gear galore

The show will open its doors to the cream of the crop when it comes to gear, with a heap of top companies displaying their wares.

We’re talking the biggest brands from the drum world showcasing their latest gear. Tama, Zildjian, Roland, Natal, the British Drum Company, Ahead and Istanbul Agop are just a handful of the names confirmed to appear. Plus, there’s an array of indie drum makers also getting in on the act. For a full list keep an eye on www.londondrumshow.com.

3. A unique educational opportunity

Education plays a major part of the London Drum Show, and hence the show’s Education Zone is packed full of talented performers.

Here is your opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with some of the finest drummers and educators around.

There, you will find Main Stage performers Jimmy Chamberlin and Andy Gangadeen in this stripped-back setting, as well as jazz legend Mike Clark, education guru Jim Riley, Brit drumming godfather Steve White and the impeccable Ian Palmer.

Plus, ever wanted to take hints and tips from A-list drummers? The Masterclass Zone offers you just that.

This year, the Masterclass Zone welcomes Simple Minds drummer Mel Gaynor, Matty Brown, Bloc Party’s Louise Bartle and many more.

You don’t need an extra ticket to enter these intimate performances, you can just queue up on the day with entry on a first come first served basis.

This year even sees the London Drum Show offer free drum lessons for young players!

4. A host of killer new features

This year the London Drum Show is taking things up a notch with a raft of brand new features to the show.

Taking a walk amongst drumming royalty by stepping into the Icons Gallery. There, you will find images of some of drumming’s top stars adorning the walls. These incredible pictures were captured by David Phillips, the man behind the A Drummer’s Perspective and From The Riser books. Plus, you will also be able to purchase some of Rhythm’s most iconic cover images.

The DrumAttic Vintage Hall is another awesome addition to the show for 2017. The hall will be packed with beautiful vintage kits from yesteryear, and even better, you will have the opportunity to play these retro kits!

Even wanted to know how to soundproof your own drum cave? Well, the brand new Garden Studio and Soundproofing feature presented by Soundproofing Expert at London Drum Show 2017 is just what you need. Head there and all manner of experts will be on hand to offer advice and guide you through the process of creating your own home rehearsal space or studio, without annoying the neighbours!

5. A guaranteed incredible weekend

The London Drum Show has been providing a forgettable weekend of drums for years, and so you can rest assured that 2017 will be no different.

Just to prove the point, here’s a handful of killer moments from London Drum Show down the years.

Pete Ray Biggin with Mark King

Brian Tichy drum solo

Anika Nilles performance

For a full details and updates on all things London Drum Show keep an eye on www.londondrumshow.com. That is also the place to order your tickets for London Drum Show 2017.

Day and full weekend tickets are available, priced between £15 and £32.50.