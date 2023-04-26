5 Moons could be the wooden multitrack recorder and looper that’s missing from your life

Critter and Guitari looks to carve out a niche in the standalone music production space

Sure, you could buy a standalone music production box that replicates most of what you have in a DAW, but a lot of musicians don’t want that. There’s also a place for simple recorders/loopers that offer a different kind of creative experience, and this is definitely the place that Critter and Guitari’s 5 Moons is heading to.

This unassuming wooden box is in fact a five-channel multitrack recorder with looping and bounce-down functions. So, although you can use it in a linear manner if you wish, the real creative boon might come when you start looping and layering.

There’s no screen - just plug in, hit the record button and you’re off. Once you’ve created five tracks you can bounce these down to a single track in a new song, giving you a further four tracks to work with. Bounce down again and you’ve got another four tracks; you can repeat this process as many times as you like, effectively giving you an infinite number of tracks.

A USB-C port provides power and data transfer, and controls comprise just volume sliders, some buttons and a master output knob. An 8GB microSD card contains the operating system and is used for storage - around 20 hours of recording time. Input is on 1/8-inch monophonic jack and the output is the same. Recordings are made at 16-bit/48kHz.

5 Moons’ feature set might seem pretty basic - basic instructions are brief enough to fit on the bottom of the unit - but we think that, along with its pine casing, this is what gives the device its rustic, old-school charm. In fact, we reckon that some will end up making more music with this thing than they would with a laptop’s worth of software.

Head to the Critter and Guitari (opens in new tab) website to find out more. 5 Moons costs $325.

Image 1 of 2
Critter and Guitari 5 Moons
(Image credit: Critter and Guitari)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

