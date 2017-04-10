43 new drum products you must try in 2017

We may only be a quarter of the way in, but 2017 is already looking like a vintage year for new drum gear.

Here, we take a look at our pick of the must-try gear hitting music stores this year. Let's kick off with a lush new kit from Pearl...

As if the choices offered by Pearl’s truly custom Masterworks series wasn’t enough, drummers can now choose from five optimised, studio-testeds hell and hardware formulas.

The Studio features a thin Maple/Gumwood combination with Mastercast hoops for tonal clarity. The Heritage balances the power of maple and the warmth of mahogany for enhanced lows and fat top-end.

The thin Urban shell combines birch, gumwood and maple while the Stadium features a thick maple shell. Finally, the Modern Dry shell is a maple/gumwood/mahogany blend which Pearl favour for ‘top-heavy articulation with controlled low-end for today’s multifaceted beat creator’. The question is, which would you go for?