13 essential acoustic blues albums

Some of the most viscerally powerful recordings ever made are acoustic blues. But finding where to place the needle amid the haystack of pre-war records can be hit-and-miss. Here, Michael Messer - one of Britain's finest traditional blues guitarist - offers a soul-shaking intro to the style.

Robert Johnson - The Centennial Collection

“At the moment, this is the best re-master of the whole catalogue. When it comes to acoustic blues that’s related to rock ’n’ roll - because there are so many strains - Johnson has to be the greatest.

“70 or 80 per cent of his songs are classics that have been recorded hundreds of times. His guitar style is, simply, definitive. From Robert Johnson you move up to Chicago, you move up to Muddy Waters. From Muddy Waters you move into Clapton and The Stones. It’s so rock ’n’ roll in its rhythmic content. It’s not a competition, but I believe he was the greatest acoustic blues player.”