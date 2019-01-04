12 of the best VST/AU metering plugins

While the meters built into your DAW or audio editor are probably sufficient for tracking and mixing purposes, when it comes to high-precision work - most pertinently, mastering - you might want to get your hands on something rather more… serious.

Although dedicated metering plugins might not be any more accurate that your integrated meters for measuring standard peak and RMS levels, they add all kinds of incredibly useful features, from K-System and True Peak metering to scrolling histograms and adjustable PPM ballistics. Here are a dozen of our favourites several of them available for free…